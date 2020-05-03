Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $56,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,225,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 245,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 96.1% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 4,496,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

