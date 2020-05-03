Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

