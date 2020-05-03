Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $81,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7,209.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 186,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,065. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

