Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 106.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,520.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,389,000 after buying an additional 12,738,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after purchasing an additional 391,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $85,541,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $60,815,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.43. 730,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

