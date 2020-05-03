Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,211,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

