Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.29. 307,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.