Tarbox Family Office Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. 1,771,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,456. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73.

