Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.