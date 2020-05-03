Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.86. The stock had a trading volume of 680,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,438. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

