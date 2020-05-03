Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 377,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10,050.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 44,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 968,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,906,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,870,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

