Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 5,861 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 2.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 2,829,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,828. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

