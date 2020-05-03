Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. 2,576,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

