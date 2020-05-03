Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. 1,602,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

