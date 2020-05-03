Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 7,575,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

