Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $504,354,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $170.73. 1,505,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.55.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

