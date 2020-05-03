Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after acquiring an additional 267,350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. 626,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

