Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after buying an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 107,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,948 shares of company stock worth $7,857,197 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.