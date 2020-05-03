Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. 2,984,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

