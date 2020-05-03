Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 2,261 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.