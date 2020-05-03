Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 230,429 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,429 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,701. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

