Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 57,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 415,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,009,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

D traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $75.61. 2,679,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,309. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

