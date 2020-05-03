Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 5,396,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,427,311. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

