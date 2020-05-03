Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

