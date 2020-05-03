Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

Amgen stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 88.62% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

