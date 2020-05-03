Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

IWP stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 333,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

