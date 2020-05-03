Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $8.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.85. 802,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.