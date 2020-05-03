TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 20th

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. TD Ameritrade has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

