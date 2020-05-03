TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 20th

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.
TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. TD Ameritrade has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $54.10.
In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
