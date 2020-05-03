Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report $7.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the lowest is $7.56 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $37.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.60 billion to $38.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share.

TECD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Tech Data by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 1st quarter worth $4,549,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Tech Data by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 540,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,884. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

