Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Tenaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 583,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,508. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 16.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 132,413 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

