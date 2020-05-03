Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $33.49.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

