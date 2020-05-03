Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $968.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $684.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $552.61.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $80.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $701.32. 32,279,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

