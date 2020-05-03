Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.61.

TSLA stock traded down $80.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $701.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,279,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

