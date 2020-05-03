TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFFP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TFFP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 110,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,571. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $26,342.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,333 shares of company stock worth $54,726.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

