The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,285,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

