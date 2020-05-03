Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THTX. Mackie restated a buy rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 68,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,436. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

