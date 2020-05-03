Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

