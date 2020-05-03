Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 8.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

