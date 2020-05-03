TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have lagged the industry in the past year. Recently, the company announced temporary store closures across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia due to concerns related to coronavirus. Also, it had earlier announced closures of stores in various regions including Germany, Poland and Austria among others. Moreover, management withdrew its recently-provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2021 considering the current situation. Nevertheless, TJX Companies is benefiting from robust comps, driven by consistent rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. Also, its off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands bode well. The same was reflected in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, with earnings and sales rising year over year and beating the consensus mark.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 5,909,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,521,831. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

