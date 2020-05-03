Tompkins Financial’s (TMP) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $68.19. 69,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,250. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

