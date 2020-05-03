TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

TPI Composites stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,375. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

