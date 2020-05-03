TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPIC. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 263,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $618.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TPI Composites by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

