Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of Trex worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,871. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

