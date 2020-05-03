TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

