Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

TRIL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 2,576,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,263. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

