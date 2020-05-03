TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 488,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,030. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.93.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $289,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

