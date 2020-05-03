Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,426. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

