Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.10.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.