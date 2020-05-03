Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 100 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,370. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

