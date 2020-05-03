Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 116 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The company has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average is $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

