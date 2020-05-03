Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 118 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in salesforce.com by 4,225.4% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 153,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

CRM stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.89, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

